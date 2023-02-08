1
WMAR-2 News is taking you around town to all the events happening in your community.
Local News
Bruce Springsteen to perform live at Camden Yards in September
WMAR STAFF
10:38 AM, Feb 14, 2023
Local News
Orioles hosting Feb. 15 team job fair at Camden Yards
WMAR STAFF
11:09 AM, Feb 13, 2023
Local News
Orioles single game tickets go on sale Wednesday
2:26 AM, Feb 08, 2023
Local News
Country superstar Chris Stapleton to perform summer concert in Baltimore
WMAR STAFF
11:04 AM, Feb 03, 2023
Local News
Beyoncé adds second August show at FedEx Field
WMAR STAFF
9:54 AM, Feb 03, 2023
Local News
Mrs. Doubtfire to kickoff 2024 Broadway Series at The Hippodrome
WMAR STAFF
9:37 AM, Feb 01, 2023
Local News
New Ocean City Running Festival coming this fall
Bryna Zumer
3:13 PM, Jan 27, 2023
Local News
Eagles coming to Baltimore for their Hotel California tour
WMAR Staff
6:20 AM, Jan 20, 2023
Local News
Straight Jokes! No Chaser comedy tour coming to CFG Bank Arena
WMAR Staff
6:20 AM, Jan 18, 2023
Local News
CIAA tournament returning to Baltimore after success in 2022
WMAR Staff
6:36 PM, Jan 17, 2023
Good News
Stevie Nicks, Billy Joel to perform live in concert at M&T Bank Stadium
WMAR STAFF
11:02 AM, Jan 12, 2023
Orioles
Orioles 2023 Stadium Giveaways include player bobbleheads, team swag
WMAR STAFF
9:24 AM, Jan 10, 2023
Local News
Janet Jackson's "Together Again" tour coming to Baltimore
Bryna Zumer
1:50 PM, Dec 13, 2022
Local News
Monster Jam rides back into Baltimore
Kayla Foy
8:43 AM, Dec 13, 2022
Local News
Three-day Oceans Calling festival to return to Ocean City in 2023
Bryna Zumer
2:21 PM, Nov 21, 2022
Local News
Lizzo announces tour stop in Baltimore
Madeline Thompson
7:24 AM, Nov 15, 2022
Local News
Anita Baker making a tour stop in Baltimore next year
Kayla Foy
8:11 AM, Nov 11, 2022
Local News
blink-182 announces 2023 concert in Baltimore
Ryan Dickstein
9:38 AM, Oct 11, 2022
Local News
The Boss is coming to Baltimore
Siobhan Garrett
10:00 AM, Jul 12, 2022
