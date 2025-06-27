Weekend Planner: From oddities to dragon boats there's a little something for everyone

Oddities and Curiosities Expo-Sat & Sun: If you love strange, unusual or bizarre things, the Oddities and Curiosities Expo is just for you. They have everything from taxidermy, weird medical devices, and even funeral collectibles. The expo runs tomorrow and Sunday at the Baltimore convention center. Tickets are 15 dollars. Kids under 12 are free.

Dragon Boats at the Peninsula- Sat.: Dragons are taking over the Baltimore Peninsula tomorrow. You can watch them race at West Covington Park starting at 8 AM. There will also be food trucks and a dj, and it's free to attend.

Cartastic 2025 at Live! Casino- Sat.: Cars and art come together for the Cartistic show at Live! Casino at Arundel Mills.

There will be vintage and luxury cars on display, as well as art from various mediums. It's free to attend but tickets are required.

4. Orchestra Noir- It's a house party with a classical twist. Orchestra Noir is a touring group that plays hip-hop hits with classical instruments. They come to the Lyric Opera House this weekend! Click here for more information.

