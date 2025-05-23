From Fantasia to Frenchie: Artscape delivers range and special performances with Artscape after Dark

BALTIMORE — One of Baltimore’s biggest festivals, Artscape, returns this weekend. It’s a two-day celebration showcasing both national and local talent—from visual art to live music.

This year’s festival features around 50 local performers and a star-studded lineup throughout the weekend. Headliners include LeToya Luckett, Fantasia, Robin Thicke, and Baltimore’s own American Idol contestant, Gabby Samone.

Also taking the stage is Broadway powerhouse Frenchie Davis.

“I love that the event is free to the public because art should be accessible to everybody,” Davis said. “I also believe strongly that art is a big part of how we foster a stronger sense of community, especially for us melanated people. That is how we have kept our stories alive, that is how we have lifted one another up. That's how we've survived—and we will survive continually.”

Davis, known for her theatrical credits in Rent, Dreamgirls, and Cinderella Enchanted, will perform this weekend at Hotel Ulysses in Mount Vernon.

“They can come prepared to laugh, sing along and dance,” said Davis.

“We're partnering with Hotel Ulysses for an Artscape after Dark series, and we’re excited to bring Frenchie Davis as part of this programming,” said Tonya Miller Hall, Mayor’s Senior Adviser of Arts & Culture. “She’ll be performing on Saturday and Sunday in the Bloom Room at Hotel Ulysses.”

Frenchie Davis will also headline Echo Stage on Sunday.

Artscape will take place May 24–25, from 11:00 AM to 10:00 PM at 100 Holliday Street, in Downtown Baltimore. Check out the full listof the 2025 Artscape performers.