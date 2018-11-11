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Local News from WMAR2News.com
Baltimore City
Caregiver honored for nearly 30 years of service to adults with disabilities
Taylor Epps
Baltimore County
Gwynn Oak Park reopens with new playground, pavilions and upgraded amenities
WMAR Web Staff
Local News
Apple picking 'spotty' after late-spring freeze
Blair Sabol
Anne Arundel County
Governor Moore requests disaster loans from SBA following Empire Tower problems
WMAR Web Staff
Harford County
Havre de Grace's Hunger Games collection drawing international attention
Jeff Hager
Harford County
Student detained after loaded handgun found at Joppatowne High
Siobhan Garrett
Anne Arundel County
Severna Park getting a new spot for gourmet toast and smoothies
Siobhan Garrett
Local News
Ravens home opener, Orioles game could snarl downtown traffic
Siobhan Garrett
Matter for Mallory
More money up for grabs: Maryland’s unclaimed property climbs to $3.2 billion
Mallory Sofastaii
Baltimore City
3-year-old boy among 7 victims in East Baltimore shooting Wednesday night
Amanda Engel
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