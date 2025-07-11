We get a break from the heat this weekend, now it's time to soak up some rays with a variety of events

Prev Next WMAR

Posted

High-Wheel Bike Race-Sat.: High-wheel bikes are taking over the streets of Frederick tomorrow. These bikes have the large front wheel and much smaller rear wheel. A popular design from the 18-hundreds. The course is point-four miles long, and starts and ends at Brewer's Alley. The first race begins at 12:15 P.M.

Asia in a Bite Food Festival-Sat.-Sun: Get your fill of Asian cuisine at the Asia in a bite food festival. It runs tomorrow and Sunday at the Baltimore peninsula. There will be 40 food vendors from the DMV and New York City and live music.

Disability Pride Arts Festival- Sat.: Head downtown tomorrow for the third annual Disability Pride Arts Fest. It's a free event featuring the work of more than 20 artists, plus performances and other art experiences from local disability services programs. The festival runs from 10 a.m. until two p.m. At the Enoch Pratt free library on Cathedral street.

Carroll Co. Car Fest- Sat.: Spruce up your car this weekend for the Carroll County Car Fest! There will be live music, food vendors, drinks and fun for all ages. Tickets are on sale for $20 and it's a cash only event. The fest will be held at the Carroll County Farm Museum, and it starts at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.