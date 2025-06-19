Baltimore’s Reginald F. Lewis Museum hosts Juneteenth block party and 20th anniversary celebration

BALTIMORE — The Reginald F. Lewis Museum is marking Juneteenth today with a powerful community celebration called the “Day of Jubilee.”

From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., the museum is transforming both its indoor galleries and the surrounding outdoor space into a vibrant block party honoring Black freedom, legacy, and joy. The free event is open to the public and celebrates not only Juneteenth, but also the museum’s 20th anniversary.

Visitors can expect a packed day of live music performances, local food trucks, interactive art, poetry readings, film screenings, and hands-on activities for children. Community organizations are also on-site to engage with families, and a collaborative mural project invites attendees to be part of creating public art together.

Inside, the museum is opening its galleries for exploration, including current exhibitions like TITAN: The Legacy of Reginald F. Lewis, iWitness: Media & the Movement, and the permanent history gallery on the third floor.

As part of today’s celebration, the museum is also unveiling a new visual identity—"The Crown"—which reimagines its brand with a focus on the power, beauty, and resilience of African American culture.

Although the event is free, the museum is encouraging guests to consider making a $20 donation in honor of its 20th anniversary to help support its mission of education, preservation, and cultural celebration.

The “Day of Jubilee” runs through 6 p.m., with activities scheduled throughout the day for all ages. Early registration is available on the museum’s website.

