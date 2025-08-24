With Ren Faire fever in the air, a small group of Howard County volunteers are growing their own festival

WEST FRIENDSHIP — The 2025 Maryland Renaissance Festival is off and running in Crownsville.

While it maybe the most well known event of its kind in the state, we checked out the Oakenmist Renaissance Faire this past weekend at the Howard County Fairgrounds.

Although newer and much smaller in size, Oakenmist offers an affordable family friendly environment with plenty of fun and entertainment.

Oakenmist is the brainchild of Lee Correll, a local retired software engineer.

Correll came up with the idea under unusual circumstances.

His son wished for a Harry Potter themed birthday party, so Correll got to work hand making magical wands for all the kids in attendance.

Wand making grew into a hobby and somewhat of a side business for Correll, who went onto sell his creations at fairs across the country.

Correll, though, had bigger plans requiring quite a creative imagination.

He and a group of other fair goers put their heads together with a goal of hosting a "fantastical, period-style event that would shine a spotlight on smaller businesses and local organizations, that you might not typically see at bigger renaissance festivals."

And so, Oakenmist was born. The inaugural faire was held in Eldersburg in 2023. Lee Correll1

After a successful turnout, Correll was urged to make Oakenmist bigger and better, prompting a move to nearby Howard County.

Now in year number three Correll's small group of volunteers continues to defy the odds, bringing in more than 80 performers and vendors from around the nation, attracting thousands of visitors in just one weekend.

Despite the profit margins not always being robust, Oakenmist has become Correll's passion, bringing joy to so many in surrounding communities. lee2

During our visit, we got to meet some of Oakenmist's most talked-about entertainers and small business owners.

Sean The Whipsy Rover showed us the art behind cracking a whip.

After just a few tries, The Rover had us whipping away!

Hear The Rover has in common with Batman and Michelle Pfeiffer. Whipsy

From whipping, it was onto slinging lessons with Joe Molnar.

Over the years, Joe's traveled to competitions around the world.

Here's Joe explaining everything you need to know about slinging, and how an apple tree led to discovering his passion. Sling

After some slinging, we were introduced to the world of LARPing (Live Action Role Play).

WMAR-2 News got an up close look at a live sparring session inside the vaunted fight pit! LARPing

Oakenmist partners with various Wargaming Clubs to promote this popular form of adventure and recreation.

If that weren't enough, how about exploring the unique sport of falconry...

On our journey through Oakenmist, we learned about several birds of prey.

Since we're in Maryland we couldn't pass up the opportunity to meet a Raven! RenBirds

What would a festival trip be without a little shopping?

Our first stop was Kyle Marx, who owns Merchant of Where's, specializing in fur products resembling the renaissance era. MerchofWares

Overall, Oakenmist provided a full day of fun and new experiences.

Correll says this year's faire was the biggest one yet, with about 3,000 strong showing up in support.

He even teased a couple surprise announcements in the near future!

To learn more about Oakenmist, click here. Correll and his crew are always looking for more volunteers.