Groundbreaking ceremony set for new St. Clement's Island Museum in Southern Maryland

LEONARDTOWN, Md. — The St. Mary’s County Commissioners announced a step forward in the preservation of Maryland’s history: the contract for the construction of the St. Clement’s Island Museum.

This milestone project, being done by W.M. Davis Inc., aims to enhance one of the state's most cherished historical sites, ensuring its legacy for future generations.

A public groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for Tuesday, August 26, at 2 p.m., and all community members are encouraged to join the celebration.

“St. Clement’s Island Museum is a cornerstone of both our county’s and state’s heritage,” remarked Commissioner President Randy Guy. “The upgraded facility will not only honor our history but offer an enhanced and inspiring space for generations to learn, reflect, and connect with Maryland's roots.”

The new museum will span 9,450 square feet and feature a two-story design set against the backdrop of stunning Potomac River views.



“The new museum is designed not just as a space for education, but as a community landmark that will honor Maryland’s beginnings, celebrate diverse cultural narratives, and inspire generations to come,” said St. Mary’s County Museum Division Manager Karen E. Stone.

Here's what you can expect to see when the project is complete in December of 2026:



A dedicated children’s activity room and formal conference space

Inside, there will be a circular staircase inspired by lighthouse architecture.

An exhibit redesign, incorporating voices from the Piscataway Nation and original museum artifacts

A new exhibit celebrating the founding of Maryland, developed in collaboration with the Smithsonian Institution as part of the 400th-anniversary festivities slated for 2034

Native-plant landscaping

The first landing mural will find a prominent placement in the first-floor gallery

Construction is expected to start in September 2025, with a completion date aimed for December 2026.

The existing museum building will close at the end of the summer of 2025, and some events typically hosted on the grounds may be relocated or temporarily paused.

Certain services, such as the seasonal water taxi service to St. Clement’s Island and a limited inventory museum store, will still be available to visitors from the annex building across the street.