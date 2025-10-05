Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
DJ DIESEL, aka Shaquille O'Neal, to host Ravens afterparty at Horseshoe Casino

Tony Dejak/AP
FILE - Cleveland Cavaliers' Shaquille O'Neal poses during NBA basketball team's media day Saturday, Oct. 3, 2009, in Independence, Ohio. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
BALTIMORE — The Ravens and Texans are about to kickoff at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

But, once the game is over, is when the real party begins just blocks away at Horseshoe Casino.

That's where DJ DIESEL, aka Shaquille O'Neal, will be hosting a huge post game party at Level One.

For those of you that don't know, the retired NBA icon has made quite the transition to DJ, unleashing what he calls "earth-shaking set of trap, dubstep, and high-energy bass music."

Just a reminder, you have to be 18 or older with a valid ID to attend.

Tickets are $25, and can be purchased here.

