Where to go to watch the fireworks in and around Baltimore

The weather is looking fantastic to celebrate the 4th of July. Here are some of the places you can go to catch a parade and/or fireworks show.

Anne Arundel County



Annapolis Parade and Fireworks - the parade starts at 6:30 p.m. at Amos Garrett Blvd and ends at City Dock; the fireworks will start around 9:15 p.m.

Baltimore City



Inner Harbor fireworks celebration from 6-10 p.m. at the Amphitheater

Cherry Hill Arts and Music Waterfront Festival and drone show from 1-10 p.m. at Middle Branch Park

Baltimore County



Catonsville parade and fireworks - parade starts at 3 p.m. at Frederick Road/Montrose Avenue and ends at Catonsville Elementary; the fireworks start at 9:15 p.m. at Catonsville High School

Fullerton Elementary School in Nottingham at 9:15 p.m.

Cecil County



Salute to Veterans and Fireworks Show at North East Town Park at 4 p.m.

Carroll County



Fourth of July Celebration at the Carroll County Farm Museum at 4 p.m.

Harford County



Bel Air Independence Day - Family celebration from 9 a.m. until noon, parade at 6 p.m. and fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Howard County

