Grammy-winning artist Doja Cat bringing 'Tour Ma Vie World Tour' to CFG Bank Arena in November

Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Doja Cat arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, at UBS Arena in Elmont, N.Y. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
BALTIMORE — Grammy award-winning, global superstar Doja Cat is going on a world tour and Baltimore is one of the stops.

The multi-platinum recording artist will bring the 'Tour Ma Vie World Tour' to CFG Bank Arena on Friday, November 20.

The tour follows the release of her recent album, 'Vie,' which features SZA.

Fans who wish to participate in the 'Doja Cat Artist Presale' on Tuesday, October 7 can sign up here.

The sale begins at 10:00 a.m.

For those looking for VIP tickets, click here for more information.

Officials say VIP package options may vary.

