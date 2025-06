BALTIMORE — Maroon 5 is making a Wake Up Call to Baltimore.

The three-time Grammy winning band announced a November 16 tour stop at CFG Bank Arena.

While that date does happen to fall on a Sunday Morning, the show unfortunately won't take place until night time.

See what we did there? Sunday Morning is the title of a hit song by the group.

Not funny? Okay, anyway... pre-sale tickets are available starting June 25, and to the general public on June 27.