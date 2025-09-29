Meet 'My Man Mason' -- the 1,852 lb. pumpkin headed to Valley View Farms

COCKEYSVILLE, Md. — It's that time of year again when Valley View Farms welcomes a giant pumpkin.

The event's become a longtime fall tradition, officially counting down to Halloween.

This year's jumbo pumpkin is nicknamed My Man Mason.

Weighing a whopping 1,852 pounds, Mason is due to arrive at Valley View around 10am, on October 1.

Mason will be on display until October 25, at which time all its seeds will be counted up.

Whoever guesses the correct number wins a $300 gift card.

Last year Double Dutch 50 weighed in at 1,737 pounds.

In 2023 Aunt Lisa weighed a hefty 1,378 pounds, while in 2022 Miss Amelia came in at 2005 pounds.