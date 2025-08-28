Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsAround Town

Actions

Lloyd to perform at pregame concert for the Orioles on HBCU night

Lloyd Polite Jr.
Robb Cohen/Robb Cohen/Invision/AP
Lloyd performs during the Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 2019 at State Farm Arena on Saturday, June 15, 2019, in Atlanta. (Photo by Robb Cohen/Invision/AP)
Lloyd Polite Jr.
Posted

BALTIMORE — Can I be for real? Lloyd is coming to Camden Yards for a special pregame concert.

As part of the celebrations for Historically Black Colleges and Universities and the Divine Nine on Thursday, September 18, R&B singer Lloyd will perform.

Gates will open at 6 p.m., and performances will be from the Coors Light Stage shortly after. It will start with Morgan State alumni DJ Heat, followed by Lloyd.

Lloyd will also serve as the guest splasher during the second inning.

Following the performances, the Orioles will host the Yankees at 7:15 p.m.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are