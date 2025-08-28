Lloyd to perform at pregame concert for the Orioles on HBCU night

BALTIMORE — Can I be for real? Lloyd is coming to Camden Yards for a special pregame concert.

As part of the celebrations for Historically Black Colleges and Universities and the Divine Nine on Thursday, September 18, R&B singer Lloyd will perform.

Gates will open at 6 p.m., and performances will be from the Coors Light Stage shortly after. It will start with Morgan State alumni DJ Heat, followed by Lloyd.

Lloyd will also serve as the guest splasher during the second inning.

Following the performances, the Orioles will host the Yankees at 7:15 p.m.