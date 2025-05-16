Preakness 150 Weekend Planner

While it is Preakness weekend, there are other events happening around town for you and the family to enjoy.

You can find more on Preakness 150 here.

1. Outdoor Movie Night-Fri.: Get into the racing spirit at the Baltimore Peninsula tonight. Enjoy a free screen of the movie Secretariat, food trucks, music, and a night under the stars. The event starts at 6 p.m. and showtime is set for 8 p.m.

2. Steel Clashes at 5th Company Brewing- Sat.: Tomorrow at 1 p.m. experience the adrenaline of live medieval knight combat—full armor, real steel, and no holding back.

It’s a family-friendly event with cold beer, food trucks, local vendors, and a beer stein holding contest. Don’t miss the raffle for a custom-forged battle ax! Tickets start at just $25, with discounts for groups, and proceeds support Pathfinders for Autism.

3. Music at the Point-Sun.: Listen to live music in at the music at the Point Festival this Sunday. It's at Mariner Point Park. There will be vendors, food trucks, and opportunities to take out kayaks and paddleboards. Things kick off at noon.

4. Fire Hero Chili Cookoff- Sun.: Get your fill of chili at the fire hero chili cook-off. It benefits the national fallen firefighters foundation. The event is at the restaurant "of love and regret" on South Conkling St. in Canton. The event goes from noon until four.

5. Arbutus Arts Festival-Sun.: Hundreds of craft vendors will be selling unique pieces at the Arbutus Arts Festival on Sunday. It's taking place on East Dr. and Linden Ave. There will be music and a children's corner.

This event goes on, rain or shine.. and starts at 10 a-m.