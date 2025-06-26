Enter Sandman: Iconic comedy actor Adam Sandler returning to Baltimore

BALTIMORE — He's back.

Adam Sandler is returning to Baltimore for his brand new 'You're My Best Friend' Comedy Tour.

The Sandman, as he likes to be called, is best known of course for countless comedy classics like Billy Madison, Happy Gilmore, Big Daddy, Wedding Singer, and so many more.

On occasion the Saturday Night Live alum takes is antics on the road, oftentimes flanked by some of his frequent costars such as Kevin James, David Spade, or Rob Schneider.

Catch him at Baltimore's CFG Bank Arena on Saturday, September 13, or Capital One Arena in Washington, DC, on Saturday, September 27. The following day Sandler will head over to Hershey, Pa.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning June 27 at noon.

