Marty McFly takes the DeLorean to Baltimore, traveling in time from 1985 to 2026

BALTIMORE — Back to the Future on Broadway?

Pretty much! The musical version of the world-famous franchise trilogy is making its way to the France-Merrick Performing Arts Center in Baltimore next year.

It's all part of the 2026 Hippodrome Broadway Series.

Baltimore showings are scheduled from February 21 through March 1

Tickets go on sale at 10am on September 26.

Back to the Future: The Musical has been viewed by audiences from Japan to Germany.

It even launched aboard Royal Caribbean's Star of the Seas, the world's largest cruise ship.

For those of you who may not be familiar with Back to the Future, it centers on teenager Marty McFly, who in the movies was played by Michael J. Foxx.

McFly and his friend, Dr. Emmett Brown, portrayed by Christopher Lloyd, use a DeLorean time machine sending them back to 1955 where he meets his high school aged parents.

Now McFly must get the parents to fall in love in order to return to the future (1985) to save his own existence.

Back to the Future: The Musical is directed by Tony Award winner John Rando, featuring a multi-award-winning design team.

