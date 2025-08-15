Bricks and Minifigs coming to Cockeysville

COCKEYSVILLE — This is a block party you don't want to miss!

Bricks and Minifigs, an official Lego resale franchise, is opening its first Maryland location in Baltimore County.

They are having a party to celebrate, and we are all invited!

The new store will be at 30 Cranbrook Road and opens on September 6th at 11am with door prizes, snacks, live entretainemnt and Lego raffles.

If you haven't heard of it here's the deal. The store specializes in buying, selling, and trading all things Lego.

This includes new sets, retired sets, those lego bricks that have piled up that don't seem to go with any other set, and minifigures.

There's even a party room.

Courtesy: Bricks and Minifigs

What's even better? The store is led by Nicolas Lopez, an alum of St. Paul's School in Timonium.

"It’s an honor to bring a place that celebrates imagination, creativity, and connection to Cockeysville,” said Lopez. “This store is for kids, families, collectors — anyone who loves LEGO® and loves our community.”