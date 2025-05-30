Here's a Look at your Weekend Planner

A festival-filled weekend ahead! Here's a look at all the fun to be had:

1. Strawberry Festival: Sat.-Sun.: It's strawberry season! Weber's farm in Parkville is celebrating with a strawberry festival! They will have delicious treats made with this sweet fruit, and lots of activities for kids. The festival is tomorrow and Sunday, from 8 AM- 4 PM. Tickets are required.

2. Annapolis Pride Festival- Sat.: Annapolis is kicking off pride month with a parade and festival tomorrow. The parade starts at 11 AM at St.John's College. The festival goes from noon until five at Maryland hall.

3. Wine Village- Fri-Sun.: This is the final weekend for the wine village at the Inner Harbor. You can sample wines made locally.. around the country and the world. It's free to attend. Vendors are set up around West Shore Park at the Inner Harbor.

4. St.Anthony's Italian Festival- Fri-Sun.: Little Italy gets pretty festive this weekend when the St.Anthony's Festival returns. Friday's admission is free, but a $5 donation for visitors 12 and older is requested on Saturday and Sunday.

There will be food, live music, and local vendors for the family to enjoy. Things kick off today from 6 PM until 9 PM.

The festival on Saturday and Sunday begin at 11 a.m. and go until 7 p.m.

5. East Coast Military Vehicle Rally, A Wings, & Wheels Event- Fri.-Sat.: You'll have a chance to see military vehicles, uniforms, and watch an aircraft show. You'll also have a chance to swap, show, sell and buy military memorobilia. It'll be near the Hagerstown Regional Airport.

6. Paranormal Cirque at Arundel Mills- Fri.-Sun.: A fun filled, wicked, and thrilling cirque comes to Hanover this weekend. The Paranormal Cirque 'is a unique creation of combined theatre, circus, and cabaret with a new European style flare.' Guests who are 13-17 should be accompanied by an adult. Tickets range from $20-$65.

