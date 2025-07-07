Bill Bellamy is coming to Baltimore and he wants to know where to eat!

BALTIMORE — Comedian Bill Bellamy is coming to the Lyric with his "Top Billin' Comedy Tour" July 11-13th, but as he prepares for his trip to Baltimore, he wants to know where to eat.

This is where you come in because he wants to hear from you.

You can tag him on Instagram using the #TopBillinRestaurantBaltimore and tell him why the spot is your favorite and deserves to win.

“Baltimore has one of the richest food cultures in the country,” says Bellamy. “From steamed crabs to pit beef and creative soul food, I want to experience it all—and I want you to show me where to go!”

The restaurant chosen also wins two VIP meet-and-greet tickets to the show, a social media feature, and a surprise visit from the artist.