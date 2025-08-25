'Ceilidh' brings authentic Scottish dance traditions to Baltimore

BALTIMORE — If you love an immersive show experience, then you do not want to miss 'Ceilidh' (KAY-lee) coming to Baltimore.

The show is full of lively Scottish dances, where every step tells a tale and honors traditions passed down through generations.

Click the video to learn more about 'Ceilidh"

Scottish dance and music making its way to Baltimore

The production offers a dynamic, interactive experience that keeps audiences engaged throughout the performance. Euan Morton, Tony-nominated and Obie and Theatre World Award–winning actor, described the show's intensive nature and collaborative atmosphere.

"I think I leave the stage for about 2 minutes in the entire show. Most of us are on stage creating the world around, you know, there are, there are bars, there's a little chip shop, there's, uh, some stuff that happens on this level. We're all over the building, we're constantly creating the, the, the location and the feeling and the space and um, yeah, we, we never, we never leave each other."

The show brings audiences into the heart of lively Scottish dancers, where every step tells a story and honors generations of "callers." The production acknowledges how these traditional dances have evolved while maintaining their cultural significance.

"Many, many generations ago, when this all began, the dances didn't look like they do today. You know, callers have changed them," Mortan told WMAR-2 News, "We're open to change, we're open to growth, and we're open to this kind of new experience based on something so beautiful and ancient."

'Ceilidh' runs September 6 through October 12 at the M&T Bank Exchange at the France-Merrick Performing Arts Center. Tickets start at $90.

