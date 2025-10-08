Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Winter on the Waterfront returns to Baltimore's Inner Harbor November 7

Christmas Village
Posted

BALTIMORE — It's never too early to start feeling festive. Winter on the Waterfront, presented by the Waterfront Partnership, is returning for the 2025 season.

The fun kicks off in Baltimore's Inner Harbor on November 7 with the grand opening of the Inner Harbor Ice Rink.

On November 22, Magic of Merryland in Harbor East kicks off, and the opening of the Christmas Village in Baltimore on November 27.

Baltimore’s Most Festive Weekend takes place December 6 and 7, featuring holiday events all across the city, including Waterfront Partnerships' annual Makers Market and the Lighted Boat Parade.

You can find more information about events here.

