A perfect turnout for the Caribbean Festival

BALTIMORE — The 44th ONE Carnival was held in Baltimore this past weekend.

The heat, humidity, and threat of rain did not stop the party.

WMAR: Brian Tankersley

The event draws thousands to Baltimore's Druid Hill community every year with a Caribbean-style parade through the streets.

WMAR: Brian Tankersley

The parade showcases the rich Caribbean heritage in Baltimore and the surrounding communities.

WMAR: Brian Tankersley

Along with the parade, the 3-day event featured live music, performances on stage, food, crafts, and work by local artists.