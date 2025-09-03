The smooth sounds of jazz returning to Annapolis at Maryland Hall

ANNAPOLIS — Icons of Jazz will be performing in Annapolis soon.

Maryland Hall has an impressive line-up of artists for the 2025-26 season, including Branford Marsalis, Joshua Redman, and Julian Lage, along with local legends.

The goal is to reestablish Annapolis as a can't miss stop on the national jazz circuit.

If you aren't familiar with Maryland Hall, here's a little history.

Maryland Hall was established in 1979. It was created as part of an agreement with Anne Arundel County Public Schools to repurpose the old Annapolis High School. It serves as a hub for all sorts of art shows, classes, performances, you name it, it happens there.

The upcoming season represents more than just great music; it's about reestablishing Annapolis' deep jazz roots.

Carr's Beach, in Annapolis, served as a historic beacon during segregation. It was one of the few places in the region where Black audiences could hear legends like Duke Ellington, Billie Holiday, and Ella Fitzgerald.

