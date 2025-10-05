Local teacher to carve up Great Annapolis Pumpkins

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Great Annapolis Pumpkins are back.

Ranging in size from 600 to 1,500 pounds, the pumpkins are set to arrive Monday morning, October 6.

For those that happen to be around downtown Annapolis at the time, there's a real chance you could see them being fork lifted in.

The pumpkins will be situated along Main Street, Market Space, Maryland Avenue, West Street, College Avenue, and Compromise Street.

For directions to each one, stop by the Visitors Center at 26 West Street.

Make sure to check out the pumpkins before they get carved into works of art on October 24.

Anne Arundel County's own, Nancy Baker, is one of this year's featured carvers.

She's been featured on the television series “Halloween Wars” and “Road to Halloween Wars."

Aside from teaching at a local high school, Baker also travels all over the country doing carvings for the likes of Disney Marvel, Bush Gardens, Sea World, Hello Fresh and the National Zoo.

"The Great Annapolis Pumpkins puts a festive twist on fall in our historic downtown — with a dash of spooky style,” said Kristen Pironis, CEO of Visit Annapolis & Anne Arundel County.

