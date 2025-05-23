Memorial Day Weekend Planner

1. There are three ceremonies in Howard county.

Things kick off tomorrow at Ellicott city’s VFW post, starting at 12 P.M.

On Sunday, American Legion Post 156 is hosting a remembrance service at St. John's Episcopal church at noon. And on Monday, there's a ceremony at the Harriet Tubman cultural center in Columbia. That starts at 8 A.M.

2. Annapolis has its Memorial Day parade on Monday, it starts at 10 AM in the downtown area. There's also a Memorial Day concert at Beth El Memorial Park in Randallstown on Monday. That begins at 11 AM.

3. Enjoy craft beer amongst the animals at the Maryland Zoo. Brew at the Zoo is tomorrow and Sunday. You can sample more than 80 craft beers, wines, and hard seltzers. There's also live bands, food, and your admission to the zoo is included in the ticket price.

4. The Old Ellicott City farmer's market opens this weekend. It runs every Saturday at Tiber park from 9 AM until 1 PM. The market will be open through October 25th.

5. The Sowebo Arts and Music festival is this Sunday at the Hollins Market. There will be dozens of art, craft and non-profit vendors, plus a kids alley.

6. The Maryland Plant Festival takes over Silver Spring. It's a three day festival starting tomorrow 10 AM until 4 PM . There will be a variety of plants, food, and small businesses. This is free event, but you'll need to reserve a spot. Click here to reserve one.

7. The Mount Rainier Day Festival celebrates its 115th anniversary tomorrow. There will be arts and crafts, local vendors, and activities for all ages to enjoy. It runs from 11AM until 4 PM.