BALTIMORE — It's going to be a top performance because NBA Youngboy is coming to Baltimore.

As part of his first-ever headlining tour, his "MASA TOUR" will be making a stop at CFG Bank Arena on Saturday, October 4.

Special guests include DeeBaby, EBK and K3.

Presale tickets are on sale now until Sunday, May 18.

General on-sale tickets will start Thursday, May 22 at 10 a.m., here.