Babe Ruth Birthplace Foundation to host 1975 Baltimore Colts Reunion at Union Craft Brewing

BALTIMORE — A big year in Baltimore football history.

Not only are the Ravens celebrating their 30th anniversary in Charm City, but 2025 also marks the 50th anniversary of the 1975 Baltimore Colts.

For those who weren't around then, the '75 squad was known as the "Miracle on 33rd Street," paying homage to old Memorial Stadium.

The nickname was bestowed upon the team after losing four straight regular season games before rallying to win nine straight, on their way to an AFC East Division title.

Unfortunately they'd go onto lose to the eventual Super Bowl Champion Pittsburgh Steelers in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

To celebrate the occasion, the Babe Ruth Birthplace Foundation is hosting a 1975 Colts Reunion on Saturday, September 13, at Union Craft Brewing in Hampden.

Confirmed guests include former Colts star quarterback Bert Jones and running back Lydell Mitchell.

Tickets are $125 each. Admission includes an interview with the Colts legends, along with food and Union craft beer.

Proceeds benefit the Babe Ruth Birthplace Foundation, another historical Baltimore sports landmark.

