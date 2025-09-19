Walk to end lupus this weekend with Kara Burnett! Here's a look at your weekend planner!

"Walk to End Lupus Now" Event- Sat.: You can walk this weekend to find a cure for lupus. 1.5 million Americans are living with this autoimmune disease...Which can cause pain anywhere in the body. The "walk to end lupus now" is at the canton waterfront. The ceremony starts at 10 a.m.

WMAR is a proud sponsor of the event.

Trifecta Food Fest- Sat.: Chow down while getting your groove on at the Trifecta Food Truck and Music Festival. It's tomorrow starting at 11 a.m. at the Fairgrounds in Timonium. There will be 12 bands performing on two stages, plus more than 30 food trucks, and kids under 12 are free.

African American Culture Fest-Sat.: The Baltimore county African American Cultural Festival is taking over patriot plaza in Towson tomorrow. There will be live performances, more than 100 craft and food vendors, and lots of kid friendly activities. The festival is free to attend and goes from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

