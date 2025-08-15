If you are looking for things to do this weekend the Good Morning Maryland team has you covered.
Their top picks for this weekend are listed below! If you check out any of these events, we want to see it. Email us pix@wmar.com.
The Howard Co. Renaissance Fair Returns, Here's A Look At Your Weekend Planner
- Howard C. Renaissance Fair- Sat.-Sun.: You can learn how to crack a whip, make a broom, or juggle in Howard County this weekend. You can do it all at the Oakenmist Renaissance Fair. It runs tomorrow and Sunday at the county fairgrounds in West Friendship. Tomorrow is geared more towards kids.. with lots of educational activities. There's also a mead garden and medieval performances.
- Charm City Wellness Expo-Sat.: Take advantage of free fitness classes tomorrow at the Charm City Wellness Expo. It's at the Middle Branch Fitness and Wellness Center in South Baltimore. There will also be cooking demos, vendors, and a three-mile community walk. The expo goes from 12-4 p.m.
- Tides and Vibes-Sun.: It's going to be hot on Sunday. So why not cool off at "Splashdown" at the Baltimore Peninsula? They'll have water games and toys, fish demonstrations, and live music. It's free to attend. Splashdown runs from 3-7 p-m.
- BMW Championship-The BMW Championship is in full swing in Owings Mills this weekend. It's at the Caves Valley Golf Club where the PGA's top 50 players in the Fedex cup compete for the winning title.