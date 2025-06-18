How to celebrate Juneteenth in the Baltimore area

Juneteenth is a federal holiday the recognizes the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in the United States in 1865. It is celebrated on June 19 each year.

Here are a few events happening in our area on June 19, 2025:

Anne Arundel County

Annapolis Department of Recreation and Parks is hosting a Juneteenth concert at Carr's/Elktonia Heritage Park and the Annapolis Maritime Museum Park and Pavilion at Ellen O. Moyer Park. Bands will be performing on two stages. The concert is free to attend and starts at 3 p.m. Food trucks will be on site.

The City of Annapolis is holding a Juneteenth parade on Saturday June 21. It starts at 11 a.m. at Calvert and Bladen Street.

Baltimore

The East Baltimore Historical Library is having a "Day of Remembrance" celebration at Eager Park from 3-7 p.m. There will be food trucks, pony rides, face painting, snowballs and entertainment.

One Water Partnership Greater Baltimore is having a Juneteenth-Solstice celebration at Leakin Park starting at 4 p.m. There will be yoga, African and Native American drumming, story-telling, planting a native garden and guided nature walks.

The Black Faculty and Staff Association is holding a celebration at Levering Hall at Johns Hopkins. Author and Baltimore Poet Laureate Lady Brion is the guest speaker of a fireside chat that begins at 9:30 a.m. There is an induction ceremony into the Indispensable Role of Blacks Exhibit and dinner. Purchase tickets here.

Govans Presbyterian in North Baltimore is holding a free concert at its church on York Road. It starts at 7 p.m. The headliner is Roderick Demmings Jr., an award-winning organist and pianist.

Baltimore County

The Benjamin Banneker Historical Park and Museum in Catonsville is hosting a free celebration from 3-8 p.m. There will be historical reenactments, live music and other activities.

Howard County

The Columbia Association is hosting an event at the Columbia Lakefront from 2-8 p.m. There will be Black-owned food trucks, children's activities and live performances by soul singer Kyaira and BFunk Dance Company.