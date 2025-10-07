Sip local, support local while showing off your Maryland pride

It's called 'Make Mine a Maryland' and organizers say it's more than a slogan, it's a way to support local businesses, one sip at a time.

Launched by the Maryland Wineries Association, the Brewers Association of Maryland, and the Maryland Distillers Guild, the campaign encourages Marylanders to sip Maryland-made beer, wine, and spirits.

The crafty campaign features a blue crab making its way around to local breweries and wineries. He also finds himself in front of a crab pot (awkward).

Courtesy: Cultivate + Craft

“This isn’t just a campaign, it’s a movement,” said Kelly Dudeck, Co-Founder of Cultivate + Craft and Executive Director of the Brewers Association of Maryland. “When Marylanders order by name, whether at a taproom, tasting room, or bar, they’re saying they believe in the quality and creativity of what’s made here. They’re also supporting small businesses that anchor our communities.”

Organizers say the craft beverage industry packs a serious economic punch:



Beer: 134 breweries, $925 million a year, nearly 10 thousand jobs.

Wine: 80 producers, $4.28 billion, supporting more than 25-thousand jobs — plus hundreds of thousands of wine tourism visits.

Spirits: $3.4 billion in economic activity and over 30-thousand jobs.

And if you are not entirely certain of what is Maryland made, they've made that easy for you with a website that helps you find local beer, wine, and spirits makers across our great state. You can also find a list of upcoming, local, events.

“From the Chesapeake Bay to the mountains, our makers pour pride into every glass,” said Jon Zerivitz, Senior Marketing Strategist at Cultivate + Craft. “This movement is about uniting that spirit and giving Marylanders and visitors a way to say loud and clear: Make Mine a Maryland.”