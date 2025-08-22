Baltimore Peninsula Arts Festival and more in your weekend planner!

- Book Fair Bel Air-Sat.: If you're a book lover, check out the free book fair at Bel Air tomorrow. It goes from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Bel Air Rrmory. You can meet local authors, browse lots of books, and there plenty of kids activities.
- Dog Day at the Rotunda- Sat.: Bring your dog out to the rotunda in Hampden tomorrow for a special dog day event. It benefits the Maryland SPCA. They will have pet vendors, a flealess market, games.. photos and adoptable dogs. The event goes from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Baltimore Peninsula Arts Fest- Sat.: Enjoy an afternoon of the performing arts tomorrow at the Baltimore Peninsula.
There will be music, theater, and dance featuring local artists. Its free to attend, and starts at 3 p.m. at The Cove on Rye St.
Mayor Brandon Scott's Back to School Kick off-Sat.: The Mayor’s Back to School Kick-off is tomorrow. There will be food vendors, entertainment, community resources, and fun activities for all ages. Students can get free school supplies and backpacks at the event ahead of the first day of school. The event will be held at War Memorial Plaza from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Posted
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.