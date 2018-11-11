Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now

Interactive Radar

Maryland's Most Accurate Weather Team
Stevie_WebBio.jpg

Stevie Daniels

ABIGAIL_BIO.jpg

Abigail Degler

DYLAN_WEB.jpg

Dylan Robichaud

APP_Try1.png

News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

BALTIMORE RIGHT RAIL.jpg

Click here for Baltimore County News