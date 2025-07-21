The 8th annual International Edgar Allan Poe Festival returns to Baltimore

BALTIMORE — The 8th Annual International Edgar Allan Poe Festival & Awards is set to return to Baltimore from October 3–5, 2025.

The weekend promises chilling delights, literary homage, and Poe-inspired spectacles that you won’t want to miss.

This year marks significant milestones. It's the 180th anniversary of “The Raven” and the 176th anniversary of Poe’s mysterious death.

The festival honors Poe, who wrote "The Raven" and other works in Baltimore. It features performances, lantern-lit tours, a masquerade, and the return of the city’s most hauntingly original street festival, all held in the shadow of Poe House.

Admission to the street festival is FREE, with select programs requiring advance ticket purchases.

All proceeds benefit The Edgar Allan Poe House & Museum, currently undergoing a once-in-a-generation expansion to solidify its status among the world’s great literary landmarks.