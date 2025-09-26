Calling all Lego lovers to Anne Arundel County this weekend! Here's your weekend planner.

Ukrainian Festival: Sat.-Sun.- Enjoy Ukrainian food, music and dance at the Baltimore Ukrainian festival. It begins at noon both tomorrow and Sunday at the St. Michael Ukrainian Catholic Church near Patterson park. The festival is free, and includes a beer garden, craft vendors, and a children's play area.

Waterfront Festival: Sat.- Enjoy the great outdoors at the waterfront festival in Baltimore County. It goes from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. tomorrow at Rocky Point Park in Essex. They'll have water-based activities, live music and local vendors. Its free to attend.

Brick Universe Lego Fan Expo: Sat.-Sun.- Check out the "Brick Universe Lego Fan" expo coming to Anne Arundel County. Its tomorrow and Sunday at the Benfield Sports Center in Millersville. You can enjoy massive exhibits made with thousands of Legos, and do your own building too! Tickets are around 17 dollars a person.

Ghost Hunting at the Lord Baltimore:Sat.- Tomorrow is national ghost hunt day, and The Lord Batimore is hosting two ghost hunts with the Baltimore Paranormal Society. The first hunt goes from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. and the second goes from 9 p.m. until 1 a.m. Get your tickets here.

LLS Light The Night Walk at the Baltimore Peninsula: Sat.: The waterfront will glow for The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Light The Night Walk this weekend as people honor, and remember those impacted by blood cancers. The walk starts at 5 p.m at the Lawn on E. Cromwell St.

