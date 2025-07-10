Looking for something different this weekend? Head to Downtown Frederick

DOWNTOWN FREDERICK — You've probably seen these bikes in history books, but now you have a chance to see high-wheel bikes in action, right in your backyard.

Saturday, July 12th, head to Downtown Frederick for the National Clustered Spires High Wheel Bike Race.

This is the 11th year of the race.

The high-wheel bike, or penny farthings, has a large front wheel and a much smaller rear wheel. It was a popular design of the 1800s.

The race, in Downtown Frederick, is the only one of its kind in the United States.

The race is .4-mile square course through downtown, starting and finishing at North Market Street in front of Brewer's Alley.

Spectators can line up along the route, free of charge, to cheer on the estimated 55 participants from around the country.

Some riders even dress in period-appropriate outfits in the event known as Frederick's "Pennyfarthing Preakness".

