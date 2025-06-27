City-wide scavenger hunt seeks to promote local businesses, Baltimore Main Streets program

BALTIMORE — The Great Chase is a city-wide scavenger hunt, aimed at highlighting the nine designated Main Streets and corridors in Baltimore, while also celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Baltimore Main Streets program.



Baltimore Main Streets operates through the Mayor's Office and provides support and resources to nine designated areas in the city

The Great Chase is a month-long scavenger hunt with a staycation prize package, including a stay at the Sagamore Pendry Hotel in Fells Point

Entries must be submitted by June 30

Art meets function at Keppel & Kismet.

"We focus on gifts that people will want to keep, so gifts that earn their real estate," said Nichole Sullivan, the owner.

She sells handmade kitchen and dinnerware, like charcuterie boards, cutting boards and wooden spoons. They also sell gifts sourced from other local businesses and host DIY workshops.

"Keppel and Kismet is all about gifting for connection and gathering for the soul," said Sullivan.

The store is located in a historic firehouse on Hamilton Avenue, in the heart of the Hamilton-Lauraville neighborhood in Northeast Baltimore. Sullivan is planning an official grand opening on August 20 and is working with Baltimore Main Streets to plan it.

"We’re not venture businesses we’re growth businesses. We’re your mom and pop shops and we really need the support of the city and the community in order to thrive," she said.

"We make sure the resources are available to all of the Main Streets," said Charlyn Nater, Director of Baltimore Main Streets.

The program is run through the Mayor's Office of Small Minority Business Advocacy and Development and is celebrating its 25th year. Nater said they provide financial and promotional assistance to nine designated areas:



Fells Point

Highlandtown

Federal Hill

Pennsylvania Avenue

Waverly

Belair-Edison

Hamilton-Lauraville

Park Heights

Pigtown

To mark its 25th anniversary, the city is holding a scavenger hunt called The Great Chase. People can sign up for free to get a passport, find the QR codes at landmarks in each of the nine areas, take a selfie and upload it.

"My hope for this is that people will understand the Main Streets program better at the end of this but also they might develop new favorites in a neighborhood they haven’t been to before," said Brooke Bomberger, Strategic Development Coordinator for Baltimore Main Streets.

The prize is a staycation package in Baltimore that includes a one-night stay at the Sagamore Pendry Hotel in Fells Point, a dinner experience, an entertainment activity and more.

For more information on how to sign up, click here.