Eat to the beat, The Avenue Live Concert Series returns to White Marsh

WHITE MARSH, Md. — The sounds of summer are back in White Marsh. THE AVENUE LIVE Concert Series kicks off this weekend.

Visitors can enjoy free live music and outdoor entertainment from 7 to 9 p.m.

“We host what is like a party every Friday and Saturday night beginning this weekend through August 23rd," said Lisa Geiger, Director of Marketing at The Avenue at White Marsh.

This season’s lineup has a mix of genres, everything from pop to reggae, Latin to R&B.

“We’ve actually hosted live music here for 27 years. Once the property was redeveloped and we got this beautiful turf space, we were able to add chair rentals and mobile bars to the experience,” Geiger said.

If you’re planning to attend, don’t forget: it’s BYOB. But in this case, that means Bring Your Own Blanket. Chairs are available to rent for $2, with all proceeds benefiting Perry Hall High School.

"We've been partnering with Perry Hall High School for at least 6 years, and it really is their largest fundraising efforts,” Geiger said.

Beyond the music, the Avenue is also hosting “My Sunday Market” throughout the summer, giving a boost to small businesses. The open-air street festival features more than 50 Maryland-based artists and vendors, offering everything from handmade crafts to one-of-a-kind finds.

“Online shopping is popular, but people still love coming out to browse in person and find unique items,” Geiger said.

At the market, families can also look forward to free arts and crafts for kids, face painting and more.

THE AVENUE LIVE CONCERT SERIES LINEUP:

6/6 I&I Riddim (Reggae)

6/7 The Rockets (Pop rock)

6/13 Remains of Radio (R&B)

6/14 Joe Falero (Latin)

6/20 Pebble to Pearl (Pop, rock)

6/21 Unity Reggae Band (Reggae)

6/27 Ocho de Bastos (Latin pop)

6/28 The Chucks (Pop rock)

7/4 NO CONCERT

7/5 Jovon Newman (Modern country)

7/11 Liquid A (Pop rock)

7/12 Proverbs Reggae (Reggae)

7/18 SoulTet (Pop, R&B)

7/19 Pebble to Pearl (Pop rock)

7/25 I&I Riddim (Reggae)

7/26 Ocho de Bastos (Latin pop)

8/1 The Rockets (Pop rock)

8/2 Mambo Combo (Latin)

8/8 Speakers of the House (Roots rock)

8/9 Unity Reggae (Reggae)

8/15 SoulTet (Pop, R&B)

8/16 Joe Falero (Latin)

8/22 Liquid A (Pop rock)

8/23 Proverbs Reggae (Reggae)

