Athletes, adoptable pets to be featured at fundraiser benefitting Show Your Soft Side

ESSEX, Md. — A summer fundraiser benefits Show Your Soft Side, an animal advocacy group based in Baltimore.



Show Your Soft Side (SYSS) provides programs to help sick, neglected and abused cats and dogs

Peninsula Colony Cats is among the animal rescues that is supported by SYSS

Softie Homecoming features athlete ambassadors plus adoptable pets from local rescues and shelters

On the outside, the Cat Shack looks like a fancy shed. On the inside are several large kennels, filled with litters of kittens and adult cats.

"I would spay and neuter a cat a month, that’s all I could really afford. And then over the years, I started to get help and started to grow a little bit" said Dawn Cannella, founder of the non-profit Peninsula Colony Cats.

Cannella calls the shed the Cat Shack, where she cares for abandoned kittens and cats. She is a board member of Show Your Soft Side (SYSS) and receives financial help to cover her costs.

"Show Your Soft Side started the Street Kitty Fund that helped me a lot because I’m always finding feral cats that are injured or sick," she said.

SSYS is an animal advocacy group based in Baltimore, focused on providing programs and services to help abused, neglected and abandoned cats and dogs.

"There are an estimated 82,000 cats living on Baltimore streets so we started a medical program to help sick and injured cats born on the streets," said Caroline Griffin, co-founder of SYSS.

"We have a program that gives grants to rescue programs that pull neglected and abused dogs from animal shelters and try to help them with their medical costs," she said.

SYSS uses athlete ambassadors, known as Softies, to spread their message of kindness and compassion toward animals. John Rallo, a retired MMA fighter, is among the original Softies.

"It's to make the kids more aware and let them know its alright to treat your animals right," he said. "It's cool to represent the animals because they can’t really represent themselves."

On July 17, Softies from class years 2011 to 2025 will be attending a fundraiser called Softie Homecoming, including Ravens player Ronnie Stanley and former Ravens Chris Moore.

"Its a really fun, interactive event where people can meet the Softies, they can meet adoptable animals from all over Baltimore," said Griffin.

A Softie king and queen will be crowned, there will be plenty of food and drinks, and hopefully lots of animals finding their new homes.

"The need is just tremendous right now. We’re in the throes of kitten season, every shelter and rescue is beyond capacity so this event really takes the pressure off," said Griffin.

Every dollar raised goes right back into SYSS, allowing them to continue their life-saving work.

The Softie Homecoming is being held July 17 from 6-10 p.m. at the Marriott Owings Mills Metro Centre. For more information on how to purchase tickets, click here. There is also an online auction that begins on July 11 and runs through July 17.