It's a festival packed weekend! Here's a look at your weekend planner.

There are quite a few festivals happening around town this weekend. Here are just a few of them.

  1. The Italian Heritage Festival-Sat.: The Italian heritage festival is back in Towson tomorrow! Aside from all the delicious food, there's also a wine and beer garden, live bands, and a sausage eating contest. It's free to attend and goes from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Towson courthouse square.
  2. Bonita Farm Fall Festival-Sat.: Bonita farm in Darlington is hosting a fall festival tomorrow. There will be pony rides and hayrides, games, music, and food trucks. Tickets are 35 dollars a person, kids under 12 are free. The festival runs from 1-5 p.m.

  3. Annapolis Fall Festival-Sun.: There's a fall festival on Sunday along Maryland avenue in Annapolis. It goes from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with bands performing throughout the day. There will be plenty of food trucks, and a Halloween pup parade at 2 p.m. The festival is free to attend.

