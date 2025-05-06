Carrying the Torch: Introducing Nevermore Hall, the new soul of Rams Head Live!

BALTIMORE — Last September we reported Rams Head Live was planning to leave Power Plant Live in Downtown Baltimore.

Rams Head was a staple of Charm City's music and entertainment scene since 2004.

At the time, Power Plant indicated the venue would remain "an exciting home for live music, festivals, events, and parties."

On Tuesday that vow came to fruition, when Power Plant announced Nevermore Hall would be taking over the space.

"With its name nodding to Baltimore’s most famous literary son, Edgar Allan Poe, Nevermore Hall is set to be more than a venue—it’s a tribute to the city’s deep artistic roots and relentless creative energy," Power Plant said in a press release. "It will feature new state-of-the-art production capabilities, reimagined interiors, and a renewed commitment to hosting the best in live entertainment."

Nevermore Hall is owned by the same group behind Baltimore Soundstage.

“We’re carrying the torch forward by blending the soul of Rams Head Live! with a fresh vision that puts artists, fans, and the community first. This isn’t just a new venue—it’s a rebirth," said venue reps Mike O’Brien and Dave Adams Jr.

In its day, Rams Head hosted the likes of Kendrick Lamar, James Brown, Wu Tang Clan, Public Enemy, The Beastie Boys, Billy Idol, and Earth Wind & Fire.

Despite being sold to a Los Angeles based company in 2015, the Rams Head name stuck due to its popularity.

The revitalized space will feature multiple bars and expanded VIP areas.

An official opening date and inaugural concerts will be revealed in the coming weeks.