Celebrating Black Music Month at Baltimore’s Keystone Korner: A Haven for Jazz and Legacy

BALTIMORE — As Black Music Month continues, WMAR shines the spotlight on a place where Black musicians come to create, innovate, and inspire — Keystone Korner, one of Charm City’s premier jazz venues.

Originally born on the West Coast, Keystone Korner has found new life in Charm City, serving as a vibrant hub for legendary artists and rising voices alike.

Keystone Korner Keystone Korner at its long-time San Francisco location

The Power of Music to Unite

Todd Barkan, owner and founder of Keystone Korner, reflects on the unifying force of music:

"This is one of the great unifying forces of the world," he says, emphasizing how music brings people together.

Jazz pianist Marcus Johnson echoes this sentiment, describing music as the glue that connects us all: "It is the glue, it is that thing that combines us together. We all vibrate on frequencies. That's really all we are."

Keystone Korner Founder, Todd Barkan (right) outside of Keystone Korner in 1979

A Stage Where Art Comes Alive

Music often shines brightest on stage — it’s where the art truly comes to life. Since its origins in the Bay Area in the early 70s, Keystone Korner has been a vital venue breathing life into live audiences. The club’s atmosphere, sound quality, and intimate setting give fans a Southern comfort vibe that makes everyone feel welcome, says Johnson.

Barkan fondly recalls his experience with Baltimore’s vibrant culture,"Baltimore happened to me," he shares, highlighting the city’s impact on his decision to revive Keystone Korner.

Brian Tankersley — WMAR Keystone Korner in Baltimore

Filling a Cultural Gap

After receiving one of music’s highest honors — being named a Jazz Master by the National Endowment for the Arts — Barkan recognized a missing piece in Baltimore’s arts scene.

"There had not been a full-time jazz club here in Baltimore, really committed, since the late 80s," he explains. His passion for the city and its culture, combined with the abundance of gifted musicians like Marcus Johnson, motivated him to bring Keystone Korner back to life.

Brian Tankersley — WMAR Todd Barkan in his interview as a part of the WMAR-2 News Black Music Month series

Honoring Black Music’s Deep Roots

Keystone Korner now serves as a platform during Black Music Month and beyond to honor the deep roots and lasting influence of jazz and Black music. Barkan describes this celebration as a unifying force.

"We're celebrating it as a great thing, as something to be proud of… Black music involves the culture of all of our people, and it just so happens that black music is one of the great traditions of American music." Johnson adds. "When you talk about Black classical music, you're really talking about American classical music."

Barkan clarifies the club’s mission, stating "We're covering the entire spectrum of Black classical music, but not in a stuffy way."

Why Black Music Month Matters

For Marcus Johnson, the significance of Black Music Month is clear — it’s about honoring the blueprint laid down by generations of Black artists.

"Here's what I've given you, and here's what we get back, that title of the classical music. It was created here," he explains, tracing the lineage from field hollers to gospel, ragtime, and the big band era.

Brian Tankersley — WMAR Renowned jazz pianist, Marcus Johnson

Carrying the Legacy Forward

When Johnson sits behind the keys, his music is both joyful and peaceful.

"It's fun but in a peaceful way. I'm not trying to prove anything to anybody," he says. But he never forgets the responsibility passed down by legends who once graced the same stage."It's an opportunity to spread love and it's a responsibility," Johnson reflects.

Keystone Korner remains a vital platform for music that bends ears and moves souls. Yet, its mission depends on word of mouth and community support to thrive.

Johnson's hope and vision is"There are opportunities for us to continue to grow and to impact even more people in their language, in their vibes, with their rhythms, and to continue the evolution of a great art form."

Brian Tankersley — WMAR Marcus Johnson plays a medley on the piano in Keystone Korner

Celebrate with Keystone Korner’s Black Music Month Concert Series

In honor of Black Music Month, Keystone Korner is hosting a special concert series throughout June, featuring some of the most talented jazz artists and musicians Baltimore has to offer.

These performances not only celebrate the rich history of Black music but also spotlight new voices continuing to shape its future.

Check Keystone Korner’s website HERE for the full schedule and join the community in experiencing live music that inspires, connects, and honors a powerful legacy.