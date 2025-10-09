Towson Arts Collective prepares for Cromwell Valley Harvest and Arts Festival

TOWSON, Md. — The Towson Arts Collective's gallery in downtown Towson is buzzing with activity as artists prepare for this weekend's Cromwell Valley Harvest and Arts Festival.

The vibrant gallery space, located in Court Towers across from the courthouse, serves as one of Towson's hidden gems and a must-visit destination for local art lovers. The gallery showcases work from collective members, including Sandi Wilson from Monkton.

"I'm an encaustic artist, which is beeswax and damar resin. It's one of the oldest forms of painting. And what's great about it is, I can put organic materials in it. For example this one has dried flowers. And I can also put words and I can put photography," Wilson said.

Wilson will be among 30 artisans participating in the fourth annual Cromwell Valley Harvest and Arts Festival this Saturday at Cromwell Valley Park, organized by the Towson Arts Collective.

"I'll have a lot of variety of my work, smalls, some mediums. I love it again, being a nature lover with the birds and um with the flowers, with the pumpkins, with, with a lot of the imagery of the fall harvest. It's going to be really exciting," Wilson said.

The family-friendly event celebrates local artistry and craftsmanship, featuring artists displaying their works alongside vendors selling handmade goods.

Elizabeth Davidson, executive director of the Towson Arts Collective, said the festival has grown significantly since its inception.

"This festival started four years ago. We had six art vendors that first year and every year since it's grown. We were pretty careful who we selected because we wanted to make sure they are things that they were making," Davidson said.

The gallery and festival represent just some of the ways the Towson Arts Collective supports the local creative community and engages with the broader community through programs like poetry readings, writing forums, workshops and First Thursday open houses.

"It's just a really nice community of supportive people that like culture and the arts in Towson," Davidson said.

The Cromwell Valley Harvest and Arts Festival takes place Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Cromwell Valley Park in Towson. Admission is $6 per car. In addition to artwork, the festival will feature live music, food trucks, kids activities and animal shows. For more information, go here.

