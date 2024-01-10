Maryland General Assembly - Daily Legislative Session Blog 2024

Day 1 - January 10, 2024

The 2024 Legislative Session kicked off at noon today, with the selection of each chamber's leaders and the introduction of hundreds of bills.

Governor Wes Moore also addressed the Senate chamber for his first start of session as Governor.

He'd previously gotten into the spirit of the day with a post showing his 'training' ahead of Session.

The 2024 Legislative Session begins today! Our team has been training for this moment – We're ready to fight for Marylanders in every corner of our state. 🥊



In partnership with our legislators, we'll go the distance and pass legislation to build a better Maryland for all. pic.twitter.com/3j2YtZtP6T — Governor Wes Moore (@GovWesMoore) January 10, 2024

Another order of business for the first day, was addressing three bills (one cross-filed in both Senate and House), vetoed by Governor Moore last year, which dealt with energy efficiency, transit, and a public facilities bond for Carroll County.

The House of Delegates moved that the two of the House bills that their chamber was to review were special ordered to be reviewed until Tuesday, January 16th.

In the Senate, the vetoed bills were held over until Wednesday, January 17th.

Both chambers adjourned for the day before 1:15 p.m. until tomorrow at 10 a.m.