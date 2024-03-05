MGA bill would give fentanyl dealers tougher penalties for overdose deaths

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — "Scottie died, I will never see scottie smile again," said Scott Broadfoot Sr.

Broadfoot Sr. is fighting for legislation that he believes would help put the person he thinks is responsible for killing his son Scottie in jail.

Scottie died after using cocaine that was mixed with fentanyl.

"Even though his dealer has had several arrests with fentanyl involved, he still smiles every day and is free on the streets," said Broadfoot.

A bill introduced by Republican Senator Justin Ready and Republican Delegate Chris Tomlinson would make it so anyone caught distributing heroin or fentanyl that kills someone faces up to 20 years behind bars.

"The bill is designed to go after drug dealers who are selling the worst of the worst to our loved ones, not addicts who need treatment," said Tomlinson.

Carroll County State's Attorney Haven Shoemaker says drug dealers normally only get possession with intent to distribute charges.

Adding the manslaughter charge that could be brought for reckless endangerment is too difficult to prove.

"What we're asking for is another tool in our toolbox to send a message to drug dealers that they need to quit praying upon our citizenry," said Shoemaker.

The office of the public defender opposed the bill, saying the penalties on the books are tough enough.

Behavioral Health System Baltimore testified against the bill saying it would not lead to better outcomes, instead pushing for investment in services.

The bill has bipartisan support in both the Senate and the House.