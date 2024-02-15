Lawmakers discuss bills to strengthen consumer protections

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Buying a ticket to an Orioles game or seeing a concert at CFG Bank Arena might get cheaper.

Senator Dawn Gile introduced a bill to make it so ticket re-sellers can't profit off flipping tickets.

"The genesis really is some of the frustrations, a lot of the frustrations that we've been hearing on this nationwide of outrageous ticket prices," said Senator Dawn Gile, a Democrat from Anne Arundel County.

The tickets have to be sold at face value, but can include any fees third party websites charge.

Senator Gile is also the lead sponsor on the bill to protect the personal information of Marylanders.

"A lot of these international companies whether it be Google, Meta, Verizon and more they're already complying with comprehensive data privacy laws globally," said Senator Gile.

Several lobbyists for various tech and online companies showed up against the bill, wanting a number of changes, Senator Ben Kramer's questioning of the lobbyists got intense at times. Feeling like the lobbyists wanted to weaken the bill.

"What I have found is that historically Virginia tends to water down, while Maryland tends to ensure protections for their residents so you're saying what Virginia has done but not Maryland," said Senator Kramer.

A bill from Senator Cory McCray would make it so surcharges companies charge to cover expenses from credit and debit cards don't exceed the percentage the financial institution is taking.

"Basically saying you have the ability to charge the surcharge, do not charge an excess just for somebody to be able to make a form of payment," said Senator McCray.

The bill has several small businesses concerned about what this could mean for them.

McCray says he's working with them to make sure it doesn't hurt them.