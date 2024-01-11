General Assembly to debate ending the sub-minimum wage in Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Today, a group of lawmakers in support of One Fair Wage slapped on an apron and tried their hand at waiting tables.

Finding out, the service industry isn't for everyone.

Senator Cory McCray is a co-sponsor of the bill to give servers $15 an hour instead of their current rate of $3.63.

During his shift in support of One Fair Wage, he forgot to ask one of his customers what side they want.

"I grew up in Baltimore City, I can remember my mom working two or three jobs, one of them being at Pargo's. But the reality is people shouldn't have to work 2-3 jobs just to be able to sustain, they should be able to do that with one job and that's always been the mission, the assignment and what we're looking forward to," said McCray, a Democrat from Baltimore City.

Those in favor of the bill argue their pay is too low and inconsistent relying solely on tips.

"We get paid from the guests, the restaurant really doesn't pay us. Every two weeks we might get 60, 70 dollars max," said Nicholas Laber, a server and food runner.

"Yes, tips should be extra, that should be on you to make tips but that should not be necessary to survive," added Catherine Ridenour, a former server.

There is opposition to the bill, who say this could hurt the amount of money tipped employees make.

"When proponents of One Fair Wage say 'oh they're only making $3.63,' that's disingenuous and it's inaccurate. Employers and restaurateurs are required to make sure each and every one of their tipped employees make the minimum applicable wage and as of January 1, here in Maryland, it's $15 an hour," said Mike O'Halloran, State Director, National Federation of Independent Businesses.

A similar bill was filed last year, it never made it out of committee in either chamber.