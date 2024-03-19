Concerns surround bill allowing state to take over Pimlico Race Course

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Lawmakers spent more than an hour firing questions at the group trying to push a bill through that gives control of the historic Pimlico Race Course to Maryland.

"I'm just concerned about the future of horse racing in terms of we get 2, 3 ,4, 5, 10 years down the road and it turns out we're losing money every year and it has to be additionally subsidized," said Republican Delegate Jason Buckel.

"Which is another reason that we want to be a not for profit. We want to be able to run those more race dates cause we're not looking to squeeze the last nickel out we're actually going to be making an investment in the industry," said Greg Cross with the Thoroughbred Racetrack Operating Authority.

Here's the current plan.

The Stronach Group who currently owns the track would sell the track and everything that comes with it to the state for $1.

Then the state will have a nonprofit run the day to day operations of the track.

Stronach will license the Preakness name to the state for $3 million and a cut of the money made during the Preakness and Black Eyed Susan races.

Not everyone is on board with the bill which was introduced a month before the end of session.

"There are going to be a lot more conversations needed because I think there is some apprehension within our membership. We are committed to trying to salvage what we can to make sure that the horse industry is viable in Maryland but it doesn't come with a blank check," said Senate President Bill Ferguson.

Republican Senator Steven Hershey sent a statement saying "Laurel Park should be the focus of the horse racing industry in Maryland. It will be difficult for many to comprehend why it is necessary to support funding to rehabilitate Pimlico and all the infrastructure necessary to support racing when laurel recently had updates to the track, grandstand and backstretch training facilities."

The bill has just a few weeks to make it through the gauntlet or the governor would have to convene a special session to get it passed.