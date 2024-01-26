Lawmakers propose raising taxes on wealthiest Marylanders, closing LLC loopholes

ANNAPOLIS, MD — The debate over how to solve Maryland's budget deficit issue is just beginning.

Today, several lawmakers focused on a bill to change Maryland's tax code.

"This bill that Del. Palakovich Carr and I are introducing will make our system more fair and generate the resources we need to pay for the services we need," said Senator Shelly Hettleman, a Democrat from Baltimore County.

The Fair Share Maryland Act would increase taxes for the wealthiest Marylanders, those making over $250,000 a year.

It would also eliminate tax breaks for large LLCs.

It's estimated the changes would bring in more than $1 billion a year for the state.

The issue, Governor Wes Moore said at the beginning of the session he's reluctant to raise taxes.

"Anything and any conversation around taxes people need to understand my bar for that is very very high," said Governor Moore at his press conference opening up the legislative session.

Hettleman responded to our question asking if legislative leadership will support the bill.

"This is a conversation that we need to be having with all of our colleagues, right and all of Maryland. So this is not the be-all and end-all but it is certainly a start," said Senator Hettleman.

The state does have to come up with a way to deal with revenue shortfalls in the coming years.